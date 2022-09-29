CIS Intelligence Services Need to Intensify Cooperation - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The intelligence services of the CIS countries need to further develop cooperation in the field of data exchange and training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have long been convinced that combining the efforts of your agencies expands their capabilities, allows you to achieve better results, make use of available resources more efficient. Therefore, it is necessary to actively develop cooperation in the future, from the exchange of information to joint special operations and personnel training," Putin said during communication with the heads of CIS intelligence agencies.

The experience of interaction between CIS intelligence and security agencies should be maximized, Putin said.

"Your agencies are at the forefront of the fight against the most dangerous threats. You have similar tasks in many respects: to ensure peace and stability in your countries, to strengthen national sovereignty, to promote the course of development of integration ties.

Of course, a big role is played by coherence and interaction between intelligence services and security agencies. We have accumulated rich experience in such joint work and we must use it to the maximum," Putin said.

It is necessary to promptly respond to the criminal plans of international terrorists from Afghanistan in relation to border countries and use the potential of the CIS anti-terrorist center, he said.

It is important to analyze the emerging risks and challenges to the security of the CIS countries, determining their nature, scale and vector of development is the most important condition for effectively neutralizing the threats the countries are facing, the president added.