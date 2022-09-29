UrduPoint.com

CIS Intelligence Services Need To Intensify Cooperation - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 08:31 PM

CIS Intelligence Services Need to Intensify Cooperation - Putin

The intelligence services of the CIS countries need to further develop cooperation in the field of data exchange and training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2022) The intelligence services of the CIS countries need to further develop cooperation in the field of data exchange and training, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We have long been convinced that combining the efforts of your agencies expands their capabilities, allows you to achieve better results, make use of available resources more efficient. Therefore, it is necessary to actively develop cooperation in the future, from the exchange of information to joint special operations and personnel training," Putin said during communication with the heads of CIS intelligence agencies.

The experience of interaction between CIS intelligence and security agencies should be maximized, Putin said.

"Your agencies are at the forefront of the fight against the most dangerous threats. You have similar tasks in many respects: to ensure peace and stability in your countries, to strengthen national sovereignty, to promote the course of development of integration ties.

Of course, a big role is played by coherence and interaction between intelligence services and security agencies. We have accumulated rich experience in such joint work and we must use it to the maximum," Putin said.

It is necessary to promptly respond to the criminal plans of international terrorists from Afghanistan in relation to border countries and use the potential of the CIS anti-terrorist center, he said.

It is important to analyze the emerging risks and challenges to the security of the CIS countries, determining their nature, scale and vector of development is the most important condition for effectively neutralizing the threats the countries are facing, the president added.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Exchange Russia Vladimir Putin Border Criminals From

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengu ..

Federal Ombudsman takes notice of increasing dengue cases

8 minutes ago
 SACM shares details of Rabi-ul-Awwal month program ..

SACM shares details of Rabi-ul-Awwal month programs

9 minutes ago
 SP Manzoor Buledi transferred to Killa Saifullah

SP Manzoor Buledi transferred to Killa Saifullah

9 minutes ago
 Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN ..

Blinken Congratulates American Elected to Head UN Telecoms Union

9 minutes ago
 ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Ha ..

ABAD to build houses for flood affected people: Hanif Memon

9 minutes ago
 Imran Khan's irresponsible, conspiratorial narrati ..

Imran Khan's irresponsible, conspiratorial narrative on 'Cipher' exposed before ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.