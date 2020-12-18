CIS Member States Reach Agreement on Concept of Military Cooperation Until 2025 - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Member nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) signed an agreement on the concept of military cooperation until 2025 during a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State on Friday, according to the Kremlin website.

The website has published a list of agreements reached by the heads of state during the meeting on Friday.

The parties also signed a document on mutual legal assistance in administrative matters in the field of personal data exchange, as well as agreed on a program of cooperation between the CIS member states in strengthening border security at external borders for 2021-2025.