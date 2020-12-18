CIS Member States Reach Agreement On Concept Of Military Cooperation Until 2025 - Kremlin
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 07:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) Member nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) signed an agreement on the concept of military cooperation until 2025 during a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State on Friday, according to the Kremlin website.
The website has published a list of agreements reached by the heads of state during the meeting on Friday.
The parties also signed a document on mutual legal assistance in administrative matters in the field of personal data exchange, as well as agreed on a program of cooperation between the CIS member states in strengthening border security at external borders for 2021-2025.