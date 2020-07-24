CIS Monitoring Mission Begins Work in Belarus Ahead of Presidential Election

An election monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has begun observance of the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, the executive committee of the body said Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) An election monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) has begun observance of the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, the executive committee of the body said Friday.

"A mission of observers from the CIS has begun work in the presidential elections in the Republic of Belarus," the CIS press service said in a statement.

Head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lidia Yermoshina, discussed issues of organization and preparedness with the mission's head, Viktor Guminsky at a meeting in Minsk, the statement read.

"[Guminsky] noted with regret that this year, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission started work later than usual and was not able to observe the formation of election commissions, the nomination and registration of presidential candidates. However, election campaigning, early voting and voting on the day elections will be monitored by the mission," the statement read.

A CIS mission has monitored every election since 2001, Guminsky said in the communique.

Before the election day, the mission intends to hold meetings with all campaign headquarters of all the presidential candidates and survey the election process at all levels, among other things, the statement goes on to say.

The main bulk of the mission's workforce to monitor the process will arrive in the country in the days leading up to the election proper.

Guminsky stressed that the activities of CIS observers are based on the principles of political neutrality and non-interference in the electoral process and in the country's internal affairs, and the mission's assessments "are based solely on their own observation, as well as official information and factual material" provided by election commissions. The mission will present its findings and assessments at a press conference on August 10, the day after the election.

The election commission on Thursday said that 34 members of the CIS mission have so far been accredited to work in the republic. The commission drew criticism for limiting the number of Belarusian observers it intends to deploy at polling stations citing coronavirus risks.

There are currently five officially registered candidates, including incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko, who is running for the sixth consecutive term atop 26 years of previous presidential service.

The campaign has ignited mass protests across Belarus after two prominent opposition candidates banker Viktar Babaryka and diplomat Valery Tsepkalo were prevented from running in the vote.