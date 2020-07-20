CIS Monitoring Mission to Observe Belarusian Presidential Election - Executive Committee

A monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will observe the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, a spokeswoman for the CIS Executive Committee, Maria Gutsalo, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will observe the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, a spokeswoman for the CIS Executive Committee, Maria Gutsalo, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The CIS mission will engage in the observation of the Belarusian presidential election. It is now being formed. We have sent invitations to CIS member states, asking them to present candidates to the CIS monitoring mission," Gutsalo said.

Gutsalo, serving as an aide to the Executive Committee's press service, added that a decision on the head of the mission is expected to be made on Tuesday.

"The Executive Committee proposes appointing [Executive Committee Chairman] Sergey Lebedev to head the mission," Gutsalo said.

The monitoring mission is expected to hold its first official meeting with Lidia Yermoshina, the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, later this week, Gutsalo went on to say.

The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has recently announced that invitations to observe the presidential election have been sent to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.