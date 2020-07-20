UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIS Monitoring Mission To Observe Belarusian Presidential Election - Executive Committee

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:10 PM

CIS Monitoring Mission to Observe Belarusian Presidential Election - Executive Committee

A monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will observe the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, a spokeswoman for the CIS Executive Committee, Maria Gutsalo, told Sputnik on Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) A monitoring mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will observe the presidential election in Belarus, scheduled for August 9, a spokeswoman for the CIS Executive Committee, Maria Gutsalo, told Sputnik on Monday.

"The CIS mission will engage in the observation of the Belarusian presidential election. It is now being formed. We have sent invitations to CIS member states, asking them to present candidates to the CIS monitoring mission," Gutsalo said.

Gutsalo, serving as an aide to the Executive Committee's press service, added that a decision on the head of the mission is expected to be made on Tuesday.

"The Executive Committee proposes appointing [Executive Committee Chairman] Sergey Lebedev to head the mission," Gutsalo said.

The monitoring mission is expected to hold its first official meeting with Lidia Yermoshina, the head of the Belarusian Central Election Commission, later this week, Gutsalo went on to say.

The press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry has recently announced that invitations to observe the presidential election have been sent to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, CIS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Related Topics

Election Europe Election Commission Of Pakistan Shanghai Belarus August

Recent Stories

&#039;Hope Probe&#039; enters history as a source ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand PM’s appearance in TikTok video goes ..

16 minutes ago

France says up to 500 virus clusters but no 'secon ..

1 minute ago

Abid Ali injury update

22 minutes ago

Species conservation fieldwork severely disrupted ..

26 minutes ago

Accession to Pakistan resolution reflects true asp ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.