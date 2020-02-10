UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections As Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:59 PM

CIS Observer Mission Assesses Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Elections as Open

Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections were held openly and in accordance with electoral law, head of the CIS observer mission Viktor Guminsky said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections were held openly and in accordance with electoral law, head of the CIS observer mission Viktor Guminsky said Monday.

"In general, the elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

They were competitive, open, free and consistent with the principles of conducting democratic elections," Guminsky said at a news conference.

The snap elections were held in Azerbaijan on Sunday and registered a turnout of 47.81 percent. After processing 87 percent of ballots from 4,823 polling stations, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, led by President Ilham Aliyev, won 65 out of 125 seats in the republic's unicameral parliament.

Guminsky noted that sparse, isolated violations and shortcomings did not affect the popular will.

Related Topics

Parliament Azerbaijan Sunday From

Recent Stories

LG Uplus set to provide 5G roaming service in Japa ..

19 minutes ago

UAE has potential to lead the way towards a disast ..

45 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan establishes direct con ..

4 minutes ago

Caucus all set to gear up for 'Women Day':Official ..

4 minutes ago

MasterChef Australia judge's restaurant empire col ..

4 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.