Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections were held openly and in accordance with electoral law, head of the CIS observer mission Viktor Guminsky said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Azerbaijan's snap parliamentary elections were held openly and in accordance with electoral law, head of the CIS observer mission Viktor Guminsky said Monday.

"In general, the elections were held in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

They were competitive, open, free and consistent with the principles of conducting democratic elections," Guminsky said at a news conference.

The snap elections were held in Azerbaijan on Sunday and registered a turnout of 47.81 percent. After processing 87 percent of ballots from 4,823 polling stations, the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, led by President Ilham Aliyev, won 65 out of 125 seats in the republic's unicameral parliament.

Guminsky noted that sparse, isolated violations and shortcomings did not affect the popular will.