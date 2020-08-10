CIS Observers Call Minsk Riots Provocative, Unable to Undermine Belarus Election Results

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The protests in Minsk were provocative in nature and by no means could indicate unreliability of the Belarusian presidential election results, Russian lawmaker Oleg Melnichenko, the coordinator of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (IPA CIS) group of international observers, told Sputnik.

As soon as polling places closed, opposition activists claimed that the vote had been rigged and took to the streets to protest the results.

"The protests were clearly provocative and said nothing about the unreliability .

.. There were no troubles. The authorities worked very urgently and accurately. The Maidan attempt has failed," Melnichenko said.

He added that the observers faced no troubles with the movement or communication during the overnight riots.

Another member of IPA CIS group of observers, Alexander Bashkin, assumed that mass protests in Minsk could have been orchestrated by a third country.

According to preliminary results of Sunday's election, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.23 percent of votes, followed by opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya with 9.90 percent.