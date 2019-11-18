UrduPoint.com
CIS Observers Find No Serious Violations During Belarus' General Elections - Mission Head

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 01:23 PM

The observer mission from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not find any serious violations during Belarus' parliamentary elections, only minor technical ones, the head of the mission, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, said Monday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The observer mission from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not find any serious violations during Belarus' parliamentary elections, only minor technical ones, the head of the mission, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev, said Monday.

Belarus held parliamentary elections on Sunday.

"We were looking for violations or irregularities, any of which we recorded.

But I must tell you, for the most part, these were of technical nature and there were few of them," Lebedev said, adding that these minor glitches could not have affected the election results.

The mission head declared Belarus' election to be open and democratic.

"The CIS observer mission concludes that Belarus' elections ... held on November 17 were competitive, open, free, transparent and corresponded to principles for holding democratic election," Lebedev said.

