CIS Observers Saw No Big Problems At Presidential Election In Moldova - Head Of Mission

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:20 PM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Observers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) did not see any significant breaches at the first round of a presidential election in Moldova, the head of mission, Viktor Guminsky, said Monday.

"CIS observers did not see any significant breaches that could impact the results of the vote," Guminsky told a press conference.

Guminsky remarked that there were attempts to prevent voters from getting to polling stations in some municipalities.

The mission concludes that the election, which was held on Sunday, complied with the country's laws, was open, competitive and accessible, Guminsky said.

