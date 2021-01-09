Kyrgyzstan appears to be all set to hold a presidential race on January 10, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) election observer mission said on Friday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Kyrgyzstan appears to be all set to hold a presidential race on January 10, the head of the Commonwealth of Independent States' (CIS) election observer mission said on Friday.

"So far, we have the impression that the republic is ready to hold elections. Everything is organized at a proper level, so we have no reservations to make, all issues are resolved strictly in accordance with the republic's legislation," Vasily Volkov told reporters.

Kyrgyz people will cast their ballots on Sunday both in the presidential election and a referendum to choose between the existing parliamentary system and a presidential one.

The race for the top office was called in October after then-President Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned amid violent protests that followed parliamentary elections.

Seventeen people are vying for presidency, including Sadyr Japarov, who took over the office during the October turmoil but stepped down in mid-November to run in the race.