TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The early presidential election in Uzbekistan was organized to a high standard and was consistent with national legislation, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev said on Monday.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission's representative, Urszula Gacek, highlighted some misconduct at a briefing on the election results. For instance, that there was no real competition and that some serious violations were recorded. The violations in question include the absence of civilian observers and certain discrepancies at the count of voter-turnout. However, the OSCE mission noted a good organization despite the tight deadlines.

"Everyone who expressed interest towards the electoral process had every opportunity to study both electoral programs and voting procedures.

That is why we consider certain critical assessments of the election's organization, which we have heard here today, to be unjustified," Lebedev said at a briefing.

He highlighted that "the elections were precisely consistent with national legislation and not with some ephemeral norms, enshrined nowhere."

An early presidential election was held on Sunday in Uzbekistan. It was the first presidential election following the adoption of amendments to the Constitution prolonging the presidential term from five to seven years. Under the amended constitution, incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was in his second presidential term, was able to run for office again. According to data from the Central Elections Commission of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev won the election with 87.05% of the vote.