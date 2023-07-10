Open Menu

CIS Secretary General Dismisses Criticism Of Uzbekistan's Presidential Election

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 06:40 PM

CIS Secretary General Dismisses Criticism of Uzbekistan's Presidential Election

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The early presidential election in Uzbekistan was organized to a high standard and was consistent with national legislation, Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Sergei Lebedev said on Monday.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission's representative, Urszula Gacek, highlighted some misconduct at a briefing on the election results. For instance, that there was no real competition and that some serious violations were recorded. The violations in question include the absence of civilian observers and certain discrepancies at the count of voter-turnout. However, the OSCE mission noted a good organization despite the tight deadlines.

"Everyone who expressed interest towards the electoral process had every opportunity to study both electoral programs and voting procedures.

That is why we consider certain critical assessments of the election's organization, which we have heard here today, to be unjustified," Lebedev said at a briefing.

He highlighted that "the elections were precisely consistent with national legislation and not with some ephemeral norms, enshrined nowhere."

An early presidential election was held on Sunday in Uzbekistan. It was the first presidential election following the adoption of amendments to the Constitution prolonging the presidential term from five to seven years. Under the amended constitution, incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was in his second presidential term, was able to run for office again. According to data from the Central Elections Commission of Uzbekistan, Mirziyoyev won the election with 87.05% of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote Uzbekistan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after succes ..

Huma Qureshi opens about her struggle after success of Gangs of Wasseypur

23 minutes ago
 5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

5,000 new healthcare Jobs for UAE Nationals

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheri ..

Dubai Courts establishes first division for inheritance of non-Muslims

56 minutes ago
 Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens all set for ACC Men's emerging teams Asia Cup challenge

1 hour ago
 UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor ..

UAE VPs congratulate Prime Minister of East Timor on his appointment

1 hour ago
 ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims i ..

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

1 hour ago
NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyon ..

NAB decides to arrest Usman Buzdar in assets beyond means case

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rul ..

Sharjah Ruler latest publication on Bani Utbah rule in Bahrain

4 hours ago
 CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future ..

CPEC laid solid foundation for Pakistan’s future development: Moin-ul-Haque

4 hours ago
 PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuatio ..

PM lauds Rangers, Rescue 1122 for timely evacuation of flood victims in Shakarga ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of ..

Imran Ismail takes parts in inaugural ceremony of Avalon City as chief guest

4 hours ago
 Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple ..

Global Fluorine Chemical Factory expands to triple its capacity from KEZAD

4 hours ago

More Stories From World