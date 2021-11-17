CIS Security Councils' Chiefs to Discuss Migration at Wednesday Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The secretaries of the Security Councils of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will discuss the impact of the growing migration flows on public security at the annual meeting in Moscow on Wednesday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"The importance of cooperation in the field of migration is determined by the current economic recovery processes of our countries and the opening of state borders. We also need to assess the impact of the growing migration flows on public safety," Patrushev was quoted as saying by the Russian Security Council press service.

The secretary also said that the development of legal framework for international cooperation in this area will be be discussed.