CIS States Agree to Continue Coordination in International Organizations - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Foreign ministers of former Soviet countries agreed on Friday to continue working together in international organizations, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said after a ministerial meeting.

"Today we have agreed to coordinate our steps in different multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the OSCE and other formats," he told a news conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said the Commonwealth of Independent States would continue issuing joint statements "for circulation in international organizations.

"As a recent example, on March 18, CIS foreign ministers adopted a statement on strengthening the role of international law, which we consider very relevant in a situation where some Western countries are trying to dilute international law and replace it with some kind of rules-based order," he said.

The ministers also adopted a draft treaty on countering money-laundering, financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The CIS nations agreed to cooperate on youth exchanges, tourism and physical education and sports.