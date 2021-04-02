CIS States Agree To Continue Coordination In International Organizations - Lavrov
Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:19 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Foreign ministers of former Soviet countries agreed on Friday to continue working together in international organizations, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said after a ministerial meeting.
"Today we have agreed to coordinate our steps in different multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the OSCE and other formats," he told a news conference in Moscow.
Lavrov said the Commonwealth of Independent States would continue issuing joint statements "for circulation in international organizations.
"
"As a recent example, on March 18, CIS foreign ministers adopted a statement on strengthening the role of international law, which we consider very relevant in a situation where some Western countries are trying to dilute international law and replace it with some kind of rules-based order," he said.
The ministers also adopted a draft treaty on countering money-laundering, financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The CIS nations agreed to cooperate on youth exchanges, tourism and physical education and sports.