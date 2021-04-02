UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CIS States Agree To Continue Coordination In International Organizations - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:19 PM

CIS States Agree to Continue Coordination in International Organizations - Lavrov

Foreign ministers of former Soviet countries agreed on Friday to continue working together in international organizations, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said after a ministerial meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Foreign ministers of former Soviet countries agreed on Friday to continue working together in international organizations, top Russian diplomat Sergey Lavrov said after a ministerial meeting.

"Today we have agreed to coordinate our steps in different multilateral forums, including the United Nations, the OSCE and other formats," he told a news conference in Moscow.

Lavrov said the Commonwealth of Independent States would continue issuing joint statements "for circulation in international organizations.

"

"As a recent example, on March 18, CIS foreign ministers adopted a statement on strengthening the role of international law, which we consider very relevant in a situation where some Western countries are trying to dilute international law and replace it with some kind of rules-based order," he said.

The ministers also adopted a draft treaty on countering money-laundering, financing of terrorism and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. The CIS nations agreed to cooperate on youth exchanges, tourism and physical education and sports.

Related Topics

Sports United Nations Education Moscow Russia March Top

Recent Stories

WAM REPORT: UAE launches pioneering initiatives to ..

17 minutes ago

Key C. Africa rebel group says chief has been kill ..

22 minutes ago

University of Sindh to observe founder's week from ..

22 minutes ago

Provision of 3G, 4G internet services in GB vital ..

22 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

24 minutes ago

At least 50 dead as Taiwan train derails in tunnel ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.