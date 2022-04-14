UrduPoint.com

CIS States Beef Up Border Security Amid Situation In Afghanistan, US Actions - Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2022 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries are strengthening cooperation to protect external borders against the backdrop of the situation in Afghanistan and US actions in the region, Mikhail Yevdokimov, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's First CIS Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

The mechanisms of interstate cooperation in the field of security and protection of external borders formed within the framework of the CIS are of particular importance, the diplomat said, adding that "this area of cooperation is the least public, but its importance is steadily increasing.

"

"This trend has become especially noticeable against the background of dramatic changes in Afghanistan, which have a significant impact on the situation in the Central Asian region, as well as in the light of the ongoing attempts by the United States and its allies to impose their practices and standards, to gain a foothold in the CIS region militarily, which is fraught with serious risks and would be unacceptable for Russia," Yevdokimov said.

