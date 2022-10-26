UrduPoint.com

CIS States Never Faced Such Terrorist Threats As Current Ones - Putin

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

CIS States Never Faced Such Terrorist Threats as Current Ones - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) have not yet faced such terrorist threats as they do now, their common task now is to protect the population, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"It is obvious that the commonwealth as a whole and our countries individually, have not yet faced such complex (terrorist) threats. And our common task is to protect our peoples as much as possible, strengthen stability," Putin said at a meeting of heads of CIS states' security agencies and special services.

CIS states also need to more actively expose and stop the activities of foreign special services trying to destabilize the situation, the president added.

