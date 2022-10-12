CIS Summit in Astana to Focus on Trade Relations - Kremlin

The CIS summit in Astana on Friday will focus on trade and investment partnerships amid Western sanctions, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The CIS summit in Astana on Friday will focus on trade and investment partnerships amid Western sanctions, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Particular attention during the summit will be paid to the development of trade and investment partnership, which is extremely important in the context of sanctions pressure from Western countries," Ushakov told reporters.