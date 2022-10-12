UrduPoint.com

CIS Summit In Astana To Focus On Trade Relations - Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The CIS summit in Astana on Friday will focus on trade and investment partnerships amid Western sanctions, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday

