CIS Summit in St. Petersburg Being Prepared, Dates to Be Agreed With Participants- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) An informal CIS summit in St. Petersburg is being prepared, but the dates should be agreed upon with every participant, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No. We did not talk about any doubts. We said that we need time to agree with everyone. It (the summit) is being prepared, but in order for it to take place, it is necessary to agree on the dates and time with everyone," Peskov told reporters.