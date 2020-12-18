UrduPoint.com
CISA Issues Warning Of 'Grave Threat' To US Agencies, Private Entities From Cyberattack

Fri 18th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) warned on Thursday that US governmental institutions, critical infrastructure and private entities are facing a grave threat after a massive hacking attack that was discovered earlier in the week.

"CISA has determined that this threat poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations," the agency said in a statement.

CISA did not identify the attackers, but said cyberattack has been ongoing since at least March 2020 by "an advanced persistent threat actor.

"

The agency admitted that removing malware from what it calls "compromised environments" will be highly complex and challenging for government entities and private organizations.

The Washington Post reported earlier that a hacking group called APT29, also known as "the Dukes" or "Cozy Bear," allegedly linked to the Russian government, was likely behind the hacking but provided no proof for its claims.

The Russian Embassy in the United States dismissed media reports accusing Russian hackers for the cyberattack as unfounded.

