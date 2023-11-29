Open Menu

CISCE: Forum On Clean Energy To Advocate Greener Supply Chain

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2023 | 02:50 PM

CISCE: Forum on clean energy to advocate greener supply chain

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) The International Energy Agency's forecast showed that by 2025, renewables will provide 10,799 TWh per year-35 percent of total global electricity demand.

In this setting, decarbonization of the industrial chain, or supply chain, will become an unshakable future direction, triggering all-round changes in technologies, industrial forms, employment directions, and even lifestyles,” Zhang Shaogang, Vice President of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, pointed out in opening speech at the Clean Energy Forum of the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) held in Beijing.

Focusing on the theme of International Collaboration for Clean Energy Supply Chains, Zhang emphasized that being the world’s largest energy producer and consumer, China has actively and steadily promoted carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, allowing clean energy to achieve leapfrog development. So far, China’s hydro, wind, photovoltaic, biomass, and nuclear power installed capacity all rank first worldwide, becoming the largest clean energy market and equipment manufacturing country simultaneously.

In order to actively promote the green Belt and Road joint construction, China also has cooperated with more than 100 countries and regions on green energy projects.

It’s photovoltaic module industry accounts for more than three-quarters of the world's share, and key wind power components output accounts for more than 70 percent of the global market, China Economic Net reported.

“According to the International Energy Agency's expectations, the clean energy technology market will reach US $ 650 billion by 2030, and the number of clean energy manufacturing jobs will reach 14 million, showing a very bright market prospect,” Margit Molnar, Head of China Desk, OECD Economics Department, mentioned.

“If it develops as expected, by 2050, global market size of clean energy under the prospect of net-zero emissions will be about 10 times that of the oil market.

Of course, it assumes that all countries will fulfill their development commitments on schedule, which requires global efforts, thus every minute counts.”

As of the end of September, China’s renewable energy installed capacity reached 1.484 billion kilowatts, exceeding the scale of coal power installed capacity, among which the installed capacity of solar power generation is approximately 540 million kilowatts, as well as the wind power generation is approximately 410 million kilowatts.

When it comes to the hydrogen energy, the country’s annual hydrogen production exceeds 35 million tons, making it the world’s largest hydrogen producer.

More than 300 hydrogen refueling stations have been built, signifing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles gradually enter the lives of ordinary people. In every sense, a stable industry chain has begun to take shape.

“The total annual carbon dioxide emissions of the global logistics industry are 3.5 billion tons, of which the international shipping industry accounts for about 3 percent," Jens Eskelund, North Asia Chief Representative of Maersk, proposed, “we choose green methanol as a short- and medium-term solution to help us achieve our decarbonization goals. We are convinced that China can become the world's leading green methanol supplier with its abundant resources and unparalleled production capacity. This month Maersk have just signed the first related purchase agreement with our Chinese partners. The supply of this order can cover half of our current orders for methanol-powered ships.”

At the end, the Net Zero Initiative, initiated by the International Investment Alliance for Renewable Energy, was officially released. All parties will continue to inject new impetus into the clean energy industry to promote the green transformation and recovery of the world economy.

APP/asg

Related Topics

World Technology Electricity China Nuclear Oil Vehicles Road Beijing Alliance September Market All Agreement Industry Share Asia Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on st ..

Karachi stock exchange hits record 61,105.59 on strong FDI inflow

2 hours ago
 Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins ..

Hasan Ali moves to Karachi Kings, Imad Wasim joins Islamabad United

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat Distr ..

Security forces kill two terrorists in Kalat District

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visi ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar's visit to the United Arab Emirates ..

4 hours ago
 Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakista ..

Meeting of the Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan with the President of the UA ..

4 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand ..

Caretaker Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

15 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

15 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

15 hours ago

More Stories From World