Cisco Destroys Equipment Worth 23.4Mln Dollars in Russia After Cessation of Sales

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US-based digital and telecommunications giant Cisco Systems in January physically destroyed 1.86 billion rubles ($23.4 million) worth of its equipment stocks, including spare parts and accessories, in Russia due the termination of sales, an accounting report by the company's legal entity showed on Wednesday.

"The stocks were physically destroyed in January 2023, therefore the reserves against decreases in the value of tangible assets as at December 31, 2022 are shown at full stock value of 1,864,002,000 rubles," the report read.

The relevant decision was made in August 2022, with IT equipment stocks, demo products and fixed assets listed as equipment subject to destruction due to the termination of all sales, services and licenses and the impossibility of reexport, according to the report.

In June 2022, Cisco started withdrawing from the Russian and Belarusian markets due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. At the same time, the company announced its plans to remain in touch with its customers, partners and vendors to settle financial matters, including refunding prepaid service and software arrangements.