Cities Of Moscow, Beijing To Mark 25th Anniversary Of Partnership Online

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:40 PM

Cities of Moscow, Beijing to Mark 25th Anniversary of Partnership Online

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) Moscow and Beijing will hold the 25th anniversary of the partnership between the two cities in an online format, Moscow's government said Thursday.

On December 8, the city's innovation cluster will hold an online forum called "Moscow-Beijing. New Times-New Opportunities," which will gather officials from the two cities responsible for economic development to review successful practices of creating a comfortable environment for foreign companies. The forum will also host a conference in transport infrastructure development where Moscow and Beijing's subways will sign a 5-year cooperation agreement.

"The events are scheduled for the 25 anniversary of signing the historic agreement between the Moscow Government and the People's Government of Beijing on establishing partnering relations," the city said in a statement.

According to the head of Moscow's department of entrepreneurship and innovative development, Alexei Fursin, a discussion and exchange of experience will allow presenting achieved results and find new common ground for growth.

