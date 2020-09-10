UrduPoint.com
Citigroup Names Jane Fraser As First Woman CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:49 PM

Citigroup names Jane Fraser as first woman CEO

Citigroup named Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday, tapping a woman to lead a giant Wall Street bank for the first time

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ):Citigroup named Jane Fraser as its next chief executive on Thursday, tapping a woman to lead a giant Wall Street bank for the first time.

She currently serves as president and CEO of global consumer banking, and will take over the top job in February, replacing Michael Corbat who will retire.

Fraser, who has held prior roles in Latin America and investment banking, will join the board of directors immediately, the bank said.

