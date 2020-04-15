Citigroup sets aside $7 bn for bad loans as earnings tumble

Citigroup reported a steep decline in first-quarter profits Wednesday as it set aside around $7 billion in case of loan defaults due to coronavirus shutdown

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Citigroup reported a steep decline in first-quarter profits Wednesday as it set aside around $7 billion in case of loan defaults due to coronavirus shutdown.

Net profit came in at $2.5 billion for the quarter ending March 31, down 46 percent from the year-ago period. Revenues rose 12 percent to $20.7 billion.