Citigroup Sets Aside $7 Bn For Bad Loans As Earnings Tumble
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 06:53 PM
Citigroup reported a steep decline in first-quarter profits Wednesday as it set aside around $7 billion in case of loan defaults due to coronavirus shutdown
Net profit came in at $2.5 billion for the quarter ending March 31, down 46 percent from the year-ago period. Revenues rose 12 percent to $20.7 billion.