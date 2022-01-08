Citigroup to Terminate Unvaccinated Workers by End of January - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Citigroup will fire by the end of this month employees who do not get vaccinated for the COVID-19 as it becomes the first major Wall Street institution to enforce such mandates for the virus in a tough way, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo.

In October, Citigroup in a memo gave workers until January 14 to submit proof that they were fully vaccinated.

Those who did not comply will be put on unpaid leave by the end of next week, and their last day of employment will be January 31, the report said.

Vaccination mandates have been among the testiest of issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Americans resist getting jabbed for the COVID-19 due to political, religious and other beliefs.

Citigroup Human Resources chief Sara Wechter in an advisory posted on the LinkedIn website in October addressed those concerns, saying that it has become "crystal clear that COVID-19 will not be going away any time soon" and that Citigroup has thought "long and hard about how we navigate the latest stages of the pandemic".

She said the company's decision came down to two key factors: first, as a large and important institution serving the US government, it had an obligation to comply with the executive order issued by the White House mandating that individuals supporting government contracts be fully vaccinated; Second, having a vaccinated workforce enabled it to ensure the health and safety of all its employees.

Wechter added though that Citigroup will "assess all requests for religious, medical or any other accommodation required by state or local law on a case by case basis" for exemptions to the rule.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 61.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, and about 32.1% of fully vaccinated adults have received a booster. The rest remained either completely unvaccinated or without boosters.