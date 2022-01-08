UrduPoint.com

Citigroup To Terminate Unvaccinated Workers By End Of January - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 08, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Citigroup to Terminate Unvaccinated Workers by End of January - Reports

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) Citigroup will fire by the end of this month employees who do not get vaccinated for the COVID-19 as it becomes the first major Wall Street institution to enforce such mandates for the virus in a tough way, CNBC reported on Friday, citing a company memo.

In October, Citigroup in a memo gave workers until January 14 to submit proof that they were fully vaccinated.

Those who did not comply will be put on unpaid leave by the end of next week, and their last day of employment will be January 31, the report said.

Vaccination mandates have been among the testiest of issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic as millions of Americans resist getting jabbed for the COVID-19 due to political, religious and other beliefs.

Citigroup Human Resources chief Sara Wechter in an advisory posted on the LinkedIn website in October addressed those concerns, saying that it has become "crystal clear that COVID-19 will not be going away any time soon" and that Citigroup has thought "long and hard about how we navigate the latest stages of the pandemic".

She said the company's decision came down to two key factors: first, as a large and important institution serving the US government, it had an obligation to comply with the executive order issued by the White House mandating that individuals supporting government contracts be fully vaccinated; Second, having a vaccinated workforce enabled it to ensure the health and safety of all its employees.

Wechter added though that Citigroup will "assess all requests for religious, medical or any other accommodation required by state or local law on a case by case basis" for exemptions to the rule.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 61.4% of the total US population is fully vaccinated, and about 32.1% of fully vaccinated adults have received a booster. The rest remained either completely unvaccinated or without boosters.

Related Topics

Fire White House Company January October All Government Million Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

27 minutes ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

27 minutes ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

27 minutes ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

27 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

27 minutes ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.