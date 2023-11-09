Open Menu

Citizen Account Program Deposits SAR3.4 Billion To Beneficiaries In Nov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Citizen account program deposits SAR3.4 billion to beneficiaries in Nov

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) The Citizen Account Program deposited on Thursday SAR3.4 billion to 10.7 million beneficiaries.

According to Director General of Communications for the program Abdullah Al-Hajri, the assistance granted to beneficiaries since the program's launch amounted to SAR181 billion.

He said that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in November amounted to 2.1 million, while the number of dependents stood at 7.9 million.

