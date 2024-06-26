Citizens Getting 14 Digital Services At 18 Khidmat Centres
Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Police are providing 14 digital services to citizens at 18 Khidmat Centers in the city.
A spokesperson for Lahore Police said in a statement on Wednesday that these centres offer various services under one roof including police character certificate, general police verification, vehicle verification, lost report, copy of FIR, tenants registration, crime report, women violence, employee registration, learner's driving licence, new regular driving licence, renewal driving licence renewal, duplicate driving licence and international driving licence.
Spokesperson added that over 432,000 citizens utilised policing services at these Khidmat Centres this year. Over 49,000 citizens obtained police character certificates, while more than 87,000 availed police verification services.
Additionally, 305 crime reports have been filed, over 7,000 citizens have reported lost documents and more than 6,000 have obtained copies of FIRs.
During this period, 120,000 learner's licences were issued, over 102,000 driving licences were granted and more than 46,000 licences were renewed. Over 1,700 duplicate licences were issued and more than 7,000 international driving licences were provided. Additionally, over 1,000 citizens registered their tenancies and 172 citizens completed vehicle verifications at the Khidmat Centres, he added.
The CCPO said the Khidmat Centres are continuously engaged in providing digital services to the citizens, ensuring modern services alongside crime control. He emphasized that these centers are also proving to be helpful in legal matters for citizens.
Recent Stories
Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings
Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..
Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister
Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan
IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL
Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024
Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict
Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave
Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives
More Stories From World
-
Four die on Mount Fuji ahead of climbing season: Japan's NHK19 seconds ago
-
Türkiye congratulates new NATO chief11 minutes ago
-
"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office20 minutes ago
-
42nd ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Energy opens in Laos30 minutes ago
-
WikiLeaks founder Assange returns home a free man40 minutes ago
-
French tech giant Atos's top shareholder drops rescue offer1 hour ago
-
International Fair and Museum of Prophet’s Biography enriches experience of pilgrims visiting Medi ..1 hour ago
-
NATO names Dutch PM Rutte as next boss1 hour ago
-
Macron camp struggles to make up ground ahead of France polls1 hour ago
-
SCHF organizes introductory program on hiking1 hour ago
-
Battles in Gaza's Rafah as US warns Israel over Lebanon1 hour ago
-
NATO names Dutch PM Rutte as new boss1 hour ago