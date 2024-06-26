Citizens getting 14 digital services at 18 Khidmat Centres

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Lahore Police are providing 14 digital services to citizens at 18 Khidmat Centers in the city.

A spokesperson for Lahore Police said in a statement on Wednesday that these centres offer various services under one roof including police character certificate, general police verification, vehicle verification, lost report, copy of FIR, tenants registration, crime report, women violence, employee registration, learner's driving licence, new regular driving licence, renewal driving licence renewal, duplicate driving licence and international driving licence.

Spokesperson added that over 432,000 citizens utilised policing services at these Khidmat Centres this year. Over 49,000 citizens obtained police character certificates, while more than 87,000 availed police verification services.

Additionally, 305 crime reports have been filed, over 7,000 citizens have reported lost documents and more than 6,000 have obtained copies of FIRs.

During this period, 120,000 learner's licences were issued, over 102,000 driving licences were granted and more than 46,000 licences were renewed. Over 1,700 duplicate licences were issued and more than 7,000 international driving licences were provided. Additionally, over 1,000 citizens registered their tenancies and 172 citizens completed vehicle verifications at the Khidmat Centres, he added.

The CCPO said the Khidmat Centres are continuously engaged in providing digital services to the citizens, ensuring modern services alongside crime control. He emphasized that these centers are also proving to be helpful in legal matters for citizens.