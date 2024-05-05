Citizens Join Al Barsha Police In “An Hour For Dubai” Initiative
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 05, 2024 | 04:58 PM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2024)
More than 200 volunteers, including people of determination and senior citizens, participated in a volunteer initiative launched by Al Barsha Police Station in Dubai.
Dubai Police organised the "An Hour for Dubai" initiative with the participation of volunteer teams composed of Dubai Police employees and community members to clean the streets and neighbourhoods around homes and mosques following heavy rainfall.
Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, stated, "Citizens and residents came together during and after the weather's recent fluctuations to assist those affected and volunteered with teams and official entities to mitigate the damage.
"Stemming from our community responsibility at Al Barsha Police Station, we announced the 'An Hour for Dubai' initiative to clean the roads and streets within our jurisdiction," he said.
Al Suwaidi confirmed that over 200 volunteers, including people of determination, senior citizens, and children, joined the police to restore the neighbourhoods and roads to their clean state.
Ahmad Qambar, a person of determination and an employee at Al Barsha Police Station, explained that the initiative followed the damage caused by the recent extreme weather conditions, affecting the cleanliness of the roads and neighbourhoods.
"We formed volunteer teams and distributed them at specific points, and the work continued for ten days in both Al Barsha 1 and Al Barsha 2 areas. Al Sadaf Decoration Company and Al Yousuf Company cooperated with us to complete the cleaning operations.
We also collaborated with Al Barsha Ferjan to deliver meals and supplies to those in need, especially after they could not reach stores due to rainwater accumulations."
Recent Stories
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
Sindh cabinet approves Rs177.5m to strengthen, mobilize various wings of police
Faisal Karim Kundi takes oath as new KP Governor
More Stories From World
-
Hezbollah launches rockets at Israel after deadly south Lebanon strike1 minute ago
-
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival 2 ..23 minutes ago
-
Local official says Israeli strike kills 3 in south Lebanon1 hour ago
-
Teenager turns self in after attack on German politician2 hours ago
-
Russia says forces seized village in eastern Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Togo ruling party wins legislative vote in boost for Gnassingbe2 hours ago
-
Race against time to rescue Brazil flood victims after dozens killed2 hours ago
-
PM expresses condolences on death of Prince Badr Bin Abdul Mohsen2 hours ago
-
Miss Martini aims to bring drag joy to France's Olympic show3 hours ago
-
'Hypnotised' Wilson into second World Snooker final3 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Byron Nelson tournament scores3 hours ago
-
Hamas, Israel, entrench positions at Gaza truce talks3 hours ago