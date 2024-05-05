Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5 May, 2024)

More than 200 volunteers, including people of determination and senior citizens, participated in a volunteer initiative launched by Al Barsha Police Station in Dubai.

Dubai Police organised the "An Hour for Dubai" initiative with the participation of volunteer teams composed of Dubai Police employees and community members to clean the streets and neighbourhoods around homes and mosques following heavy rainfall.

Brigadier Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Al Barsha Police Station, stated, "Citizens and residents came together during and after the weather's recent fluctuations to assist those affected and volunteered with teams and official entities to mitigate the damage.



"Stemming from our community responsibility at Al Barsha Police Station, we announced the 'An Hour for Dubai' initiative to clean the roads and streets within our jurisdiction," he said.



Al Suwaidi confirmed that over 200 volunteers, including people of determination, senior citizens, and children, joined the police to restore the neighbourhoods and roads to their clean state.

Ahmad Qambar, a person of determination and an employee at Al Barsha Police Station, explained that the initiative followed the damage caused by the recent extreme weather conditions, affecting the cleanliness of the roads and neighbourhoods.



"We formed volunteer teams and distributed them at specific points, and the work continued for ten days in both Al Barsha 1 and Al Barsha 2 areas. Al Sadaf Decoration Company and Al Yousuf Company cooperated with us to complete the cleaning operations.

We also collaborated with Al Barsha Ferjan to deliver meals and supplies to those in need, especially after they could not reach stores due to rainwater accumulations."