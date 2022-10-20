UrduPoint.com

Citizens Of 14 Countries Detained During Unrest In Iran - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Citizens of 14 Countries Detained During Unrest in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Citizens of at least 14 countries have been detained during the unrest in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing investigation data.

The news agency noted that citizens of Russia, the US, the UK, France, Austria, Afghanistan and some other countries were among foreigners detained during the protests, with most of them coming from Afghanistan.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked mass protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

Tehran has said that the mass protests were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charge d'affaires of France. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.

Related Topics

Attack Afghanistan Protest Police Iran Russia France Norway Died Young Tehran Austria United Kingdom September Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

53 minutes ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

53 minutes ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

1 hour ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

1 hour ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

1 hour ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.