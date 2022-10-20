Citizens of 14 Countries Detained During Unrest in Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Citizens of at least 14 countries have been detained during the unrest in Iran over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. the Fars news agency reported on Wednesday, citing investigation data.

The news agency noted that citizens of Russia, the US, the UK, France, Austria, Afghanistan and some other countries were among foreigners detained during the protests, with most of them coming from Afghanistan.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked mass protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

Tehran has said that the mass protests were orchestrated by foreign powers and summoned the ambassadors of the United Kingdom, Norway, and the charge d'affaires of France. The European diplomats were given a note of protest in connection with anti-Iranian media reports and calls for the overthrow of the Iranian government.