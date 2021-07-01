UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Of 73 Countries To Be Allowed To Visit Belarus Visa-Free For Vaccination -Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 10:51 PM

Citizens of 73 Countries to Be Allowed to Visit Belarus Visa-Free for Vaccination -Reports

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed citizens of 73 countries to visit Belarus without a visa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting from July 15, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed citizens of 73 countries to visit Belarus without a visa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting from July 15, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

Foreigners will be allowed to visit Belarus visa-free for five days, Belta reported, citing the president's decree.

Foreigners will have to pay for the vaccination which will be carried out by health centers designated by Belarusian Health Ministry.

Related Topics

Visit Belarus July Visa From

Recent Stories

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

22 minutes ago

Malaysia to Impose Curfew in Capital, Suburbs From ..

1 minute ago

Govt not afraid from opposition's dirty politics: ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 14 more patients, infects 713 othe ..

1 minute ago

Iran's IRGC Refrains From Linking Death of US Sold ..

2 hours ago

Islamabad High Court grants bail to cop in Usama m ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.