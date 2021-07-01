Citizens of 73 Countries to Be Allowed to Visit Belarus Visa-Free for Vaccination -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed citizens of 73 countries to visit Belarus without a visa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting from July 15, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has allowed citizens of 73 countries to visit Belarus without a visa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting from July 15, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Thursday.

Foreigners will be allowed to visit Belarus visa-free for five days, Belta reported, citing the president's decree.

Foreigners will have to pay for the vaccination which will be carried out by health centers designated by Belarusian Health Ministry.