Citizens Of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine In Bus Crash Outside Warsaw

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM

MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) A bus carrying citizens of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine has suffered a crash outside Warsaw on Tuesday.

The traffic accident happened at the S2 express motorway (Warsaw’s southern ring road) not far from the town of Dawidy at about 3 in the morning (4 in the morning Minsk time).

The bus was transporting 26 residents of Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus. As it was exiting the S79 express motorway, it crashed into highway fencing, dropped on a side, and ran into a light pole.

As a result, 13 people were hospitalized. Emergency paramedics are treating several other people.

