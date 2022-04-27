UrduPoint.com

Citizens Of Russia, Belarus Detained In Poland Over Alleged Espionage - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2022 | 11:30 AM

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Citizens of Russia and Belarus have been detained in Poland on suspicion of espionage, Polish media reported on Wednesday.

A Russian and a Belarusian were detained in the city of Bialystok in northeastern Poland for allegedly spying for Russia's intelligence service, Polish tv channel Telewizja Polska said, citing prosecutors.

According to the military counterintelligence service, the two collected information about military units, personnel status, as well as about units of the allied forces. Both of them have lived in Poland for many years.

Both were charged with espionage and are arrested by the court for three months. They face up to 10 years in prison.

