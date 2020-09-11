UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Citizens Return To Homes After Fire In Port Of Lebanon's Beirut Contained

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:26 PM

Citizens Return to Homes After Fire in Port of Lebanon's Beirut Contained

Residents of the neighborhoods that are adjacent to the port of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, have returned to their houses after the recent large fire that occurred in the port's depot was contained, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Residents of the neighborhoods that are adjacent to the port of the Lebanese capital of Beirut, have returned to their houses after the recent large fire that occurred in the port's depot was contained, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

On Thursday, a massive fire erupted in a warehouse with oil and tires in the port's free trade zone. Later in the day, President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Defense Council that the fire could have occurred due to arson. No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Residents of Beirut's Gemmayzeh district, located opposite to the port, left their house on Thursday evening, fearing the repetition of the August 4 events, when the powerful explosion destroyed the majority of buildings and killed dozens of people.

Since the devastating blast in the Beirut port, owners of a number of restaurants have managed to restore their facilities and resume activities there. In the late hours of Thursday, after the Lebanese Civil Defense Command had announced the containment of the fire, some of the restaurants were opened to visitors.

Traffic in the port area has been fully restored so far. As of now, specialists work in the port and military patrols are still present in downtown Beirut.

On August 4, nearly 3,000 tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate detonated, killing at least 190 people and injuring thousands of others. The blast triggered a shock wave that destroyed at least half of the city, as well as the grain silos that store most of Lebanon's wheat supplies.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Oil Beirut Lebanon August From Wheat

Recent Stories

Police take two suspects using gang-rape victim’ ..

7 minutes ago

PPP leader condemns Lahore-Sialkot motorway incide ..

43 seconds ago

CPWB organizes 'Quran Khawani' on Quaid's death an ..

45 seconds ago

Moscow, Minsk Discuss Possible Increase in Volume ..

46 seconds ago

Next Round of Russia-France Consultations on Syria ..

50 seconds ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases up 5,504 to over 1.05 mln

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.