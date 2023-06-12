UrduPoint.com

City Administration Of Paris Creates Working Group On 'Coexistence' With Rats - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2023 | 06:30 AM

City Administration of Paris Creates Working Group on 'Coexistence' With Rats - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) The city administration of the French capital of Paris has set up a working group on "coexistence" with rats to identify ways to improve the living conditions of citizens despite the widespread presence of rodents, French media reported on Sunday, citing vice-mayor of Paris for health, Anne Souyris.

The group is tasked with developing an "ambitious plan to combat the spread of rats," the CNEWS broadcaster reported, adding that it is planned to purchase thousands of new dumpsters, as well as install poison traps "in cases where it is necessary."

The group will also propose measures against city residents who litter on the streets, the report noted.

Souyris said that rats "do not pose a public health problem," despite the fact that they are carriers of leptospirosis, the report added.

However, the disease poses a threat mainly to garbage collectors, who can be vaccinated against it, Souyris noted.

The decision of the city administration was welcomed by animal welfare NGOs, which had previously advocated "non-lethal" methods to control the city's rodents.

The Paris authorities have been trying for years to deal with the millions of rats that live in the French capital. In 2017, a 1.5 million euro project was launched to reduce the number of rodents in the city. It included such measures as more frequent garbage collection and the placement of poison traps. However, these measures did not have the desired effect and six years later, rodents in the French capital are still numerous.

Related Topics

Paris Euro Sunday 2017 Media Million

Recent Stories

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

8 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

8 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tom ..

Rabdan Academy launches summer camp to empower tomorrow&#039;s leaders

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE students studying in Japan

10 hours ago
 Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 ..

Eid Al Adha holiday for Federal Government from 9 to 12 Dhul Hijjah

13 hours ago
 Champions League final brings global record to Ist ..

Champions League final brings global record to Istanbul Airport

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.