MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The authorities in the Kazakh city of Baikonur, the location of the spaceport bearing the same name, have reintroduced strict social distancing restrictions amid a surge in new COVID-19 cases, according to a statement published on Friday.

"We made a decision to return to the measures that we introduced in March. At that time, they were very helpful and there were no cases in the city. Therefore, it was decided to reintroduce restrictions through the checkpoint until July 5, allowing entry and exit only under special circumstances," the city authorities said.

A curfew has been imposed in the city starting from 21:00 local time [16:00 GMT] and running until 06:00 the following morning [01:00 GMT]. Non-essential stores have been ordered to close, as have kindergartens, sports facilities, swimming pools, and saunas. Cafes and restaurants will only be allowed to serve take-out and delivery customers, the city said.

As of Thursday, 60 patients with COVID-19 are currently being treated in one of the city's medical facilities.

A total of five people in the city have died after contracting the disease, and there have been 143 confirmed positive tests for COVID-19, the authorities said.

In a later statement, the Russian space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik that the Baikonur spaceport will continue operations despite the restrictions applied in the city.

"The Baikonur spaceport will continue to operate normally, applying all the relevant preventive measures," a Roscosmos representative said.

According to the agency, vehicles that bring workers to the facility are disinfected twice a day, and regular sanitization takes place within all buildings.

A total of 19,750 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the outbreak, and the country's death toll stands at 140. On Friday, 465 new cases of the disease were registered across the entire country, down from the 520 new positive tests confirmed the day before.