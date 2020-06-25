City Bus Falls From Viaduct in Warsaw Killing 2 People - Authorities

(@FahadShabbir)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A city passenger bus fell from a viaduct in Warsaw on Thursday leaving two people killed and dozens injured, the municipal administration has said.

"A serious accident took place on Wislostrada [Vistula highway] near Grot-Rowecki Bridge.

A city bus has fallen from a viaduct," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the State Fire Service told Sputnik that two victims and 27 wounded had been confirmed so far. Six people are in critical condition.

The reasons for the accident are being clarified.