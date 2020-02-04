UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

City Chief Hopeful Of Brexit Financial Services Deal

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 11:55 PM

City chief hopeful of Brexit financial services deal

The head of London's City finance district predicts "challenging" post-Brexit talks but is hopeful of a financial services deal with Brussels by the end of 2020, she said Tuesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The head of London's City finance district predicts "challenging" post-Brexit talks but is hopeful of a financial services deal with Brussels by the end of 2020, she said Tuesday.

Catherine McGuinness, policy chair of the City of London Corporation, made the remarks at a press conference at the headquarters of the local government authority for the British capital's finance zone.

"There are going to be some challenging conversations," McGuinness told reporters after Britain had departed from the European Union last Friday and entered into an 11-month transition period.

Negotiations between London and Brussels would be "intricate" over the issue of financial services, which would retain an essential economic role after Brexit, she added.

"Our sector may be not as picturesque as others" like fishing, she noted, "but it is crucially important" for the UK economy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government hopes to clinch a comprehensive free trade agreement on goods and services with the EU before the Brexit transition period expires on December 31.

"It is a very ambitious timetable to reach an agreement," added McGuinness on Tuesday.

"We can reach a sensible agreement by the end of the year." She talked down speculation that London would embrace deregulation for the sector.

"We're not hearing any demands for a bonfire regulation... We will remain well regulated" after Brexit, she added.

The City will eventually lose "passporting" rights that have allowed the driver of Britain's dominant services sector to operate freely across the bloc.

The long-standing bilateral arrangement, which has convinced especially large US and Japanese lenders to set up huge operations in London, formally ends with the conclusion of a Brexit transition period due December 31.

Britain must now move onto so-called "equivalence", whereby financial firms agree to meet EU rules to maintain access to its market.

McGuinness meanwhile cited an EY study which estimates that up to 7,000 jobs in the financial sector have been moved from London to the continent because of Brexit.

Related Topics

Hearing European Union Driver Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit May December 2020 Market From Government Agreement Jobs

Recent Stories

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

51 seconds ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

54 seconds ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

1 minute ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

1 minute ago

Reduction in current account deficit big success o ..

22 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of first an ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.