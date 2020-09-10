City Council in US' Richmond Bans Carrying Firearms at Public Events - Mayor

The city council in Richmond, the capital of the US state of Virginia, has unanimously voted against carrying firearms in public buildings and at mass events, including protests, in a bid to lower the risk of violent confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators, Mayor Levar Stoney said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The city council in Richmond, the capital of the US state of Virginia, has unanimously voted against carrying firearms in public buildings and at mass events, including protests, in a bid to lower the risk of violent confrontations between law enforcement and demonstrators, Mayor Levar Stoney said.

"Many thanks to #rvacouncil for UNANIMOUSLY passing my proposal to prohibit carrying of firearms at public events and assemblies. Guns and large gatherings don't mix - this ordinance will make our city safer," Stoney wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

The new law � first proposed by the Democratic mayor and adopted on Tuesday � prohibits carrying guns at any event regardless of whether the event is formally permitted by the city, as well as on public property, which includes not only government buildings but also streets, sidewalks, alleys and other public rights of way.

The ban comes as the US has been engulfed in mass protests against racism and police brutality accompanied by violent clashes since late May following the killing of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis. Nationwide unrest escalated further following the non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by the police in the city of Kenosha on August 23.