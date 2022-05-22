UrduPoint.com

City Head In Russian-Controlled Enerhodar Injured In Suspected Terror Blast - Source

May 22, 2022

MELITOPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The head of Russian-controlled Enerhodar city in Zaporizhzhia region was injured in a blast targeting him and taken to intensive care, a source in the emergency services told Sputnik on Sunday.

"There was an explosion, the head of the city administration is in intensive care as a result, there are no more other details yet," the source said.

Enerhodar is a city and municipality in the northwestern part of the Zaporizhzhia region. The Russian defense ministry reported taking control of the city on February 28 together with the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Kiev has since threatened to take action against local officials and other "collaborators" working for Russia in the captured territories. 

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian defense ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country.

