MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A major hospital in the UK city of Peterborough has exited a temporary lockdown imposed earlier in the day amid reports of violence nearby, according to a statement published by the hospital on Thursday.

"Our hospital is now running normally following an incident earlier today in which we activated our lockdown procedure. This was a precautionary measure to safeguard patients and staff. The incident is now over. Thank you to all for their patience," the Peterborough City Hospital wrote on Twitter.

The Sky news broadcaster cited a spokesperson for the regional National Health Service trust who stated that patients were delayed access to the hospital premises during the lockdown.

According to local law enforcement officials, several people were assaulted with weapons in the vicinity of the hospital.

"We were called to Welland Road at 10.35am [09:35 GMT] following reports that a number of people had been assaulted and weapons had been used. An investigation is ongoing, however at least two people have sustained injuries consistent with pellets. It is not believed any of the injuries are life-threatening. One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, is receiving treatment at Peterborough City Hospital," the Cambridge Constabulary said in a statement.

Three individuals have been arrested, including two 14-year-old teenagers, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, police officials stated.