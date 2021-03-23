UrduPoint.com
City In Illinois Becomes First In US To Approve Reparations For African Americans- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:45 AM

City in Illinois Becomes First in US to Approve Reparations for African Americans- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The US city of Evanston, located in Illinois, has become the first one in the country to approve reparations to African Americans for slavery and subsequent racial discrimination, The Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

According to the news outlet, the local city council approved, in an eight-to-one vote, the first phase of reparations, acknowledging the harm caused by discriminatory housing policies. The city is expected to pay $25,000 homeownership and improvement grants to African American residents, specifically those who are direct descendants of African Americans who lived in the city from 1919 to 1969.

This is part of a larger $10-million reparations initiative that will be funded through annual marijuana taxes throughout the decade.

The African American community is approximately 16 percent of the city's population of 75,000.

The issue of reparations has been a hotly debated issue within US politics and has increased in salience even more in recent years. At the same time, despite the increased support of the issue in some quarters, the majority of US citizens, while acknowledging the impact of slavery and segregation, is still skeptical toward reparations as means of redressing the past. Per the June 2020 Ipsos poll, 73 percent of US citizens think that the Federal government should not "pay money to black Americans whose ancestors were slaves as compensations for that slavery."

