Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:50 AM

City in Southwestern China Imposes Strict Lockdown Due to 15 New COVID-19 Cases

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Authorities in China's Ruili in the west of the Yunnan province imposed a lockdown after 15 new cases of COVID-19 were detected in the past 24 hours, the local authorities said in a statement.

On Monday, the Ruili authorities introduced restrictions on the entry and exit from the city after three COVID-19 cases were recorded the day before.

Since then, 265,000 residents were tested for coronavirus nucleic acid of which 15 were tested positive. As of July 6, the number of people with confirmed COVID-19 totaled 23. A further study found that seven of the positive cases where the Delta Plus strain of the coronavirus.

On Wednesday morning, the authorities began a new round of tests.

All residents are required to stay indoors, with all educational and state institutions, enterprises and offices having closed. Hospitals, pharmacies, farmers' markets and shops remain open. Restaurants are working only on a delivery-based basis.

Special passes were given to doctors, employees of various city services, law enforcement officers, couriers who deliver ready-made food as well as basic necessities which allow them to travel freely across the city.

It is unknown how long the city will stay in lockdown, however, local authorities are encouraging all residents to check their temperature twice a day and closely monitor their health. Last time Ruili was in quarantine was in March.

