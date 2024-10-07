City Mayor Murdered In Southern Mexico
Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The mayor of a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero has been murdered, authorities said Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on politicians in the violence-plagued Latin American country.
Alejandro Arcos was killed less than a week after becoming mayor of Chilpancingo.
"His loss has left all of Guerrero society in mourning and fills us with indignation," Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado wrote on X, adding that his death was confirmed by the public prosecutor's office.
Salgado did not provide further details of the circumstances.
Arcos's Institutional Revolutionary Party denounced the "cowardly crime" and called for justice.
"Enough of violence and impunity! The people of Guerrero do not deserve to live in fear," it said on X.
Guerrero is one of the Mexican states most affected by drug cartel violence given its location along the Pacific coast.
More than 450,000 people have been murdered and tens of thousands have gone missing across Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat drug trafficking in 2006.
Politicians, particularly at the local level, frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar drugs trade.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
More Stories From World
-
Vikings hold off Jets in London to stay unbeaten8 minutes ago
-
Family affair as LeBron, Bronny James make Lakers bow18 minutes ago
-
As Great Salt Lake dries, Utah Republicans pardon Trump climate skepticism28 minutes ago
-
Trump on the stump, Harris hits airwaves in razor-edge US election38 minutes ago
-
Amazon activist warns of 'critical situation' ahead of UN forum58 minutes ago
-
City mayor murdered in southern Mexico58 minutes ago
-
Barcelona aiming for three in a row in Women's Champions League1 hour ago
-
Florida braces for Milton, FEMA head slams 'dangerous' Helene misinformation2 hours ago
-
Trump on the stump, Harris hits airwaves in razor-edge US election2 hours ago
-
Tunisia incumbent Saied set to win presidential vote: exit polls2 hours ago
-
Cancer, cardiovascular drugs tipped for Nobel as prize week opens2 hours ago
-
Rightwing posts strong showing in Brazil municipal vote2 hours ago