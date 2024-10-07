Open Menu

City Mayor Murdered In Southern Mexico

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM

City mayor murdered in southern Mexico

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The mayor of a city in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero has been murdered, authorities said Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks on politicians in the violence-plagued Latin American country.

Alejandro Arcos was killed less than a week after becoming mayor of Chilpancingo.

"His loss has left all of Guerrero society in mourning and fills us with indignation," Guerrero state governor Evelyn Salgado wrote on X, adding that his death was confirmed by the public prosecutor's office.

Salgado did not provide further details of the circumstances.

Arcos's Institutional Revolutionary Party denounced the "cowardly crime" and called for justice.

"Enough of violence and impunity! The people of Guerrero do not deserve to live in fear," it said on X.

Guerrero is one of the Mexican states most affected by drug cartel violence given its location along the Pacific coast.

More than 450,000 people have been murdered and tens of thousands have gone missing across Mexico since the government deployed the army to combat drug trafficking in 2006.

Politicians, particularly at the local level, frequently fall victim to bloodshed connected to corruption and the multibillion-dollar drugs trade.

Related Topics

Corruption Army Governor Drugs Chilpancingo Mexico Sunday All Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024

1 day ago
 Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup w ..

Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts

1 day ago
 Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossi ..

Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing

1 day ago
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with B ..

Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden

1 day ago
 Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible ..

Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon

1 day ago
 DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to ..

DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige

1 day ago
 RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio ..

RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar

1 day ago
 Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution ..

Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty

1 day ago
 Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floo ..

Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods

1 day ago

More Stories From World