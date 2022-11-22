UrduPoint.com

City Of Atlanta Agrees To Pay $1 Million To Rayshard Brooks' Family - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Atlanta's city council voted 15-0 to pay $1 million to the family of Rayshard Brooks on Monday, NBC news reported.

"Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age," lawyers representing Brooks' family said in a statement, according to NBC's Atlanta affiliate WXIA.

The 27-year-old Black man was shot by the police during a struggle after they responded to reports that he had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's drive-thru in 2020.

The settlement comes about three months after a special prosecutor declined to pursue criminal charges against the two officers involved in the case, saying they had "committed no crimes" and their use of deadly force was "reasonable."

