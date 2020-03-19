UrduPoint.com
City Of Cannes Closes Beaches Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Mayor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The French city of Cannes has closed its beaches over the threat of COVID-19, mayor David Lisnard said on Thursday.

"We prohibit access to the commune's beaches," Lisnard tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to Nice-Matin news outlet, the head of Alpes-Maritimes department, which includes Cannes, on Thursday signed a decree banning access to the beaches on its entire coast.

France has introduced rigid restrictions on the movement of people for at least two weeks starting this Tuesday, with cafes, restaurants, cinemas and non-food shops being closed.

