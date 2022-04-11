City of Donetsk Heavily Shelled by Ukrainian Troops on Monday Morning - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm caliber artillery in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

A total of 25 122-mm caliber shells were fired at the Petrovsky District and the Trudovskaya mine area in Donetsk on Monday morning, at around 01:20 and 01:40 GMT, respectively, the DPR mission said.

On April 8, the DPR headquarters announced that Ukrainian troops used a Tochka-U missile in an attack on the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk, which is located in the Donetsk region but is under the control of Ukrainian forces. According to DPR data, at least 50 people were killed, while 87 others were injured.

The Russian Defense Ministry has refuted claims of a Russian strike on the Kramatorsk train station, stressing that judging by the photos of missile fragments shared by witnesses, such missiles are only used by Ukrainian troops. The purpose of Kiev's attack on the railway station was to disrupt mass evacuation and to use local residents as a human shield, the defense ministry said.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine and that only military infrastructure is being targeted.