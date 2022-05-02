City of Donetsk Shelled by Ukrainian Troops Overnight - DPR

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Donetsk using 122-mm caliber artillery and BM-21 "Grad" rockets in the early hours of Monday, the Donetsk People's Republic's (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said in the early hours of Monday.

A total of four Grad rockets were launched at one neighborhood in Donetsk in the course of less than 15 minutes during the night, the DPR mission said on its Telegram channel. Another city neighborhood was targeted using 122-mm caliber artillery.

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine.

According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the goal is to protect the people of Donbas, "who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years."