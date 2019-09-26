UrduPoint.com
City Of Iki Becomes 1st In Japan To Declare Climate Emergency Over Global Warming- Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Japan's city of Iki, located on the island of the same name in the Nagasaki Prefecture, is the first municipality in the country to declare a climate emergency as part of the global movement initiative joined by over 1,000 local governments across the world, Japanese media reported on Thursday.

The city of Iki vowed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, which cause global warming, and urges other Japanese cities to follow by their example, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"We want our residents to realize that this is a crisis," a local official said, as quoted by the media outlet.

The island city, which has a population of 26,500, made the emergency declaration after several weather disasters damaged the infrastructure and caused water shortages in the municipality.

Iki residents are encouraged to reduce waste by recycling and reusing resources in an effort to shift to renewable energy by 2050.

The initiative aims to achieve the UN Sustainable Goals (SDG), including those related to the issue of climate change.

The SDG is a set of goals that the United Nations has enshrined in Resolution 70/1 for the international community to achieve by 2030. The agenda includes eliminating poverty and hunger, reducing inequality and providing clean water and sanitation, as well as a number of environmental and economic objectives.

