City of Kherson Completely De-Energized - Ukrainian Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) The city of Kherson is completely de-energized, the head of Ukraine's Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Thursday.

"Kherson is completely de-energized. At the earliest opportunity, power engineers will start to restore power grids," Yanushevych said on social media.

The city of Kherson and Russian-controlled parts of the Kherson region were incorporated into Russia this fall after referendums. A month ago Russia withdrew troops from the city of Kherson and its vicinity.

The Russian-appointed Kherson regional administration told Sputnik last month that the Kiev authorities had brought Kherson to a humanitarian catastrophe, as the city had no electricity, water or heating. On the other hand, the Ukrainian authorities of Kherson say that the city was being constantly shelled by the Russian forces from across the Dnieper River.