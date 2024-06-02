City Of Troy Wins Epsom Derby
Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Epsom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) City of Troy won the Derby on Saturday to give trainer Aidan O'Brien a record-extending 10th success in the Epsom classic.
The 3-1 favourite put a dismal run in the English 2,000 Guineas behind him to seal the Blue Riband, just as O'Brien's Auguste Rodin had done 12 months ago.
"It was hard to know what would happen today but we still thought we had the best horse. It just didn't happen in the Guineas," said jockey Ryan Moore, partnering his fourth Derby winner.
City of Troy beat Ambiente Friendly (9-2) with another O'Brien runner Los Angeles (6-1) in third.
Recent Stories
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
Punjab wins Inter Provincial Women's Softball C'ship
Fire erupts in forest of Shimla Hill Area
More Stories From World
-
Football: South African Cup result12 minutes ago
-
Motorcycling: Italian MotoGP sprint result12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industrial cooperation3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China sign MoU to help invest in key projects for promotion of industrial cooperation4 hours ago
-
El Salvador's 'all-powerful' Bukele starts second term6 hours ago
-
Pakistan Consul General meets President PSC Sharjah6 hours ago
-
Visit visa holders barred from performing Hajj6 hours ago
-
Sabalenka battles back as Djokovic eyes Federer record at French Open6 hours ago
-
'No alternative': Ramaphosa's SAfrica future hangs in the balance6 hours ago
-
RugbyU: Final Super Rugby table7 hours ago
-
Egypt to host talks with Israel, US over Rafah crossing: media7 hours ago
-
Ambassador Baloch attends Azerbaijan's republic day football event4 hours ago