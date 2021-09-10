UrduPoint.com

Civil Activists Organize Silent Protests In Kabul Despite Taliban's Ban - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Civil activists organized silent protests with banners in the main square of the Afghan capital despite the ban on all unauthorized protests imposed by the Taliban (terrorist organization banned in Russia), a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021)

On Wednesday, the new Taliban government announced a ban on all protests, slogans, and demonstrations in the country that do not have official approval from the authorities.

According to the source, the activists, instead of shouting slogans, held banners and remained silent.

On Thursday, the Taliban cut off the internet in some parts of Kabul. The shutdown, which coincided with the protests, could be a move to prevent unrest, the activist said.

After Panjshir, the last stronghold of the anti-Taliban resistance, was seized on Monday, the Taliban announced a new all-male interim government composed of their own followers, and headed by Mullah Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

