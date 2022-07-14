(@FahadShabbir)

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Canadian civil Air Navigation System (ANS) is experiencing disruptions in western parts of the country as Zayo, a telecommunications provider to NAV CANADA, reported an outage on Thursday.

"One of NAV CANADA's telecommunications service providers, Zayo, is currently experiencing an outage, which is impacting our Company's operations in parts of Western Canada," NAV CANADA said.

The company, which operates and owns the ANS, recommended passengers check with their airlines for updates regarding their flight statuses, as arrival and departures are being delayed for safety reasons.

NAV CANADA said it's following the situation very closely, asking Zayo to work diligently to restore their affected services.

Founded in 2007, Zayo has become a major provider of communication infrastructure in North America and Western Europe.

On Friday, Rogers, a telecommunications giant with over 10 million wireless subscribers and 2 million internet customers, reported a massive outage that affected the entire Canadian network and brought the systems of police, banks and businesses offline.